Check Out a Cat for Life - Saturday, June 24th

Library patrons will have an opportunity to "check out" some non-traditional library materials this Saturday thanks to the Humane Society of New Braunfels, Inc. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m., with Family Storytime all about cats. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., Humane Society staff and volunteers will bring some furry library materials along with lots of information about pet ownership and animal care.

