Check Out a Cat for Life - Saturday, June 24th

Library patrons will have an opportunity to "check out" some non-traditional library materials this Saturday thanks to the Humane Society of New Braunfels, Inc. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m., with Family Storytime all about cats. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., Humane Society staff and volunteers will bring some furry library materials along with lots of information about pet ownership and animal care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.