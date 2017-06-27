All Fireworks Prohibited Inside the C...

All Fireworks Prohibited Inside the City Limits

Tuesday

The possession or use of any kind of firework is prohibited inside the city limits of New Braunfels. Anyone found to be in possession of or using fireworks within the city limits may be issued a citation and have their fireworks confiscated.

