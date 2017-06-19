9 Spots to Refuel After River Tubing in Texas
Summer's here, and it's high season to partake in the time-honored Texas tradition of tubing the rivers . But where should everyone refuel after that arduous water journey down the San Marcos, Comal, and Guadalupe rivers? Luckily, there are many options near the popular starting points in New Braunfels and San Marcos .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly ch...
|Mon
|Yeah
|9
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|Confused as well
|23
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10)
|May 29
|Renee
|6
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 28
|If u know
|6
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 26
|Bud
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC