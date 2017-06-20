2017 Box Fan Drive Kickoff

2017 Box Fan Drive Kickoff

Monday Jun 12

The New Braunfels Professional Firefighter's Association's is kicking off their Annual Fan Drive June 16th through July 6th. The donated fans will be distributed to those in the community who need help dealing with the extreme summer heat.

New Braunfels, TX

