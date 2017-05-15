Universal City man killed after chase...

Universal City man killed after chase ends in wreck with

Anthony Randy Taylor, 19, of New Braunfels, was taken to SAMMC for treatment after a chase with Guadalupe County sheriff's deputies ended with a wreck on Friday, May 12, 2017. Robert Pratt, 18, of Universal City, was the passenger in Taylor's vehicle and died of injuries sustained in the crash.

