TX texting while driving bill considered by Senate committee Monday
A statewide ban on texting while driving sailed through the House nearly two months ago, but hasn't reached a Senate floor vote. That's despite public pressure ratcheting up after 13 people were killed near New Braunfels on Mach 29, when a driver, who witnesses said was texting while driving, crashed his pickup head-on into a church van.
