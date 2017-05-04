This Week on 'The High Road with Keit...

This Week on 'The High Road with Keith Warren' - Air Guns, Big Bucks, Suppressors

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - - This week on The High Road with Keith Warren, Dan Tanner, the owner of Tannerite, joins Keith in South Texas on a variety of different hunts. They start off with a management whitetail hunt, then they will look to take down some hogs using their AR's topped off with a thermal scope made by Pulsar.

