The robber was captured on security camera

A bank robber made off with an unspecified amount of cash after he held up a New Braunfels bank with a note Friday morning. Police were called to the Wells Fargo branch in the 8800 Block of Loop 337 just after 9 a.m. Tellers told police the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, passed a note that demanded cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.