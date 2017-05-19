The robber was captured on security c...

The robber was captured on security camera

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A bank robber made off with an unspecified amount of cash after he held up a New Braunfels bank with a note Friday morning. Police were called to the Wells Fargo branch in the 8800 Block of Loop 337 just after 9 a.m. Tellers told police the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, passed a note that demanded cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica fernandez (Aug '16) 3 hr Fernandez88 20
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) 8 hr Confused as well 22
we need your opinion on opening our second vie... May 16 pho rio 2 1
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 11 Nope 5
New wireless phone service in Schertz!! Apr 24 T-mobile Schertz 1
Marissa escobedo Apr 20 Persona 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC