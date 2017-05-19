The robber was captured on security camera
A bank robber made off with an unspecified amount of cash after he held up a New Braunfels bank with a note Friday morning. Police were called to the Wells Fargo branch in the 8800 Block of Loop 337 just after 9 a.m. Tellers told police the man, who was captured on surveillance cameras, passed a note that demanded cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica fernandez (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Fernandez88
|20
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|8 hr
|Confused as well
|22
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 11
|Nope
|5
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC