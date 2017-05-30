Texas Now Casting: Principal Roles in...

Texas Now Casting: Principal Roles in 'Soul Alley' Bar Scenes + More

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Back Stage

Talent is needed for multiple roles in a scene for "Soul Alley," set in a bar. Production is slated for June 18 in New Braunfels, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june... May 30 ddbr 1
News District 44: Gary Inmon (Dec '10) May 29 Renee 6
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) May 28 If u know 12
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 28 If u know 6
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May 26 Bud 7
Nikki melburn May 21 Dog 1
Jessica fernandez (Aug '16) May 19 Fernandez88 20
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC