Texas church bus crash: Other driver was all over road, report says
Several people aboard a minibus bringing churchgoers back from a retreat were killed on March 29, 2017 in a two-vehicle crash in the Texas Hill Country, officials said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent his condolences to the victims' families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar '17
|LMC
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC