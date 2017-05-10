Texas church bus crash: Other driver ...

Texas church bus crash: Other driver was all over road, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: WICU12 Erie

Several people aboard a minibus bringing churchgoers back from a retreat were killed on March 29, 2017 in a two-vehicle crash in the Texas Hill Country, officials said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent his condolences to the victims' families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New wireless phone service in Schertz!! Apr 24 T-mobile Schertz 1
Marissa escobedo Apr 20 Persona 1
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr 12 SSH former student 71
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar '17 LMC 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC