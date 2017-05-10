Temporary Closure of Westside Communi...

Temporary Closure of Westside Community Center Extended

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: City of New Braunfels

The Westside Community Center and New Braunfels Public Library - Westside Branch will be closed to the public from Tuesday, May 9thnd through Monday, May 15th. The library plans to reopen on Tuesday, May 16th for regular hours, but the Westside Community Center gym will remain closed to the public for another week and reopen on Monday, May 22 nd .

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) 5 hr Nope 5
New wireless phone service in Schertz!! Apr 24 T-mobile Schertz 1
Marissa escobedo Apr 20 Persona 1
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr 12 SSH former student 71
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC