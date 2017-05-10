Temporary Closure of Westside Community Center Extended
The Westside Community Center and New Braunfels Public Library - Westside Branch will be closed to the public from Tuesday, May 9thnd through Monday, May 15th. The library plans to reopen on Tuesday, May 16th for regular hours, but the Westside Community Center gym will remain closed to the public for another week and reopen on Monday, May 22 nd .
