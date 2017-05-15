Suspect killed in Friday's high speed chase identified, driver facing murder charges
The driver involved in a deadly high speed chase Friday is being charged with murder. Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke says the charges of evading arrest have been upgraded to murder for 19-year old Anthony Randy Taylor, of New Braunfels.
