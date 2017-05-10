See Wade Bowen's Earnest Bob Dylan Cover

See Wade Bowen's Earnest Bob Dylan Cover

Wade Bowen's always been a pretty accessible guy. Having a relationship with fellow Texas country singer Randy Rogers that seems straight out of a buddy cop flick helps, but he's taken it to the next level recently with his new web series Garage Mahal , which invites fans into his home for informal recordings of classic songs.

