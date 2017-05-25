New Braunfels police plan to sell high-profile part of its fleet: a Corvette
The money from the sale would be returned to the department's seizure fund, which will then be used to continue their community outreach programs, professional training and equipment purchases. The 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - with after-market modifications for racing - has never been used as a patrol car, as it would be too high profile to use for regular patrol or undercover work.
