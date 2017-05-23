New Braunfels man arrested in robbery of Wells Fargo bank with
Casey James Wheatley, 21, of New Braunfels, was taken into custody Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of robbery. He was arrested without incident and was transported to Comal County Jail, where his bond was set at $75,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki melburn
|May 21
|Dog
|1
|Jessica fernandez (Aug '16)
|May 19
|Fernandez88
|20
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|May 19
|Confused as well
|22
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 11
|Nope
|5
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC