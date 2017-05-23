New Braunfels man arrested in robbery of Wells Fargo bank with

New Braunfels man arrested in robbery...

New Braunfels man arrested in robbery of Wells Fargo bank

Casey James Wheatley, 21, of New Braunfels, was taken into custody Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of robbery. He was arrested without incident and was transported to Comal County Jail, where his bond was set at $75,000.

