New Braunfels man accused of sending minor sexually explicit material
A man who, New Braunfels police said, met a 13-year-old boy on a sexually explicit website has been charged with online solicitation of a minor after the boy's mother contacted authorities. According to a police statement, Blaine Tafolla Gunter, 28, exchanged phone numbers with the boy which resulted in explicit text messages that the mother discovered on April 17. Detectives worked to gather evidence and obtained a warrant to search Gunter's East Torrey Street home on May 3. Undisclosed evidence led them to obtain a warrant for his arrest the next day.
