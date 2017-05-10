New Braunfels jury convicts man for molesting 12-year-old girl on
A 20-year-old man in New Braunfels faces a possible sentence of life in prison after he was convicted Tuesday for molesting a 12-year-old girl on a school bus, according to the Comal County Criminal District Attorney's Office. A jury deliberated for about two hours before coming back with a guilty conviction for Fredys Olifier Rios-Barahona on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a news release said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|14 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Nope
|5
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC