New Braunfels jury convicts man for molesting 12-year-old girl on

A 20-year-old man in New Braunfels faces a possible sentence of life in prison after he was convicted Tuesday for molesting a 12-year-old girl on a school bus, according to the Comal County Criminal District Attorney's Office. A jury deliberated for about two hours before coming back with a guilty conviction for Fredys Olifier Rios-Barahona on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a news release said Wednesday.

