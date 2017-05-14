Man struck, killed by truck in New Br...

Man struck, killed by truck in New Braunfels crash

Sunday May 14 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The New Braunfels Police Department have identified the man as 19-year-old David Anthony Teniente Jr. from Schertz, Texas. At around 3:38 a.m. Saturday, NBPD and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 6200 block of I-35 south for reports of a crash.

