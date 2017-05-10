Local Author Fair Hosted by the Library

Local Author Fair Hosted by the Library

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: City of New Braunfels

The New Braunfels Public Library will be hosting a local author fair on Saturday, May 20th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. "This program will give local authors another chance to reach out to their community," commented Toni Davenport, Adult Services Librarian. Each author will speak about themselves, their books and their writing process and then the public will have a chance to visit with each author.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New wireless phone service in Schertz!! Apr 24 T-mobile Schertz 1
Marissa escobedo Apr 20 Persona 1
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr 12 SSH former student 71
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar '17 LMC 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC