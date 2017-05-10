Local Author Fair Hosted by the Library

The New Braunfels Public Library will be hosting a local author fair on Saturday, May 20th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. "This program will give local authors another chance to reach out to their community," commented Toni Davenport, Adult Services Librarian. Each author will speak about themselves, their books and their writing process and then the public will have a chance to visit with each author.

