Household Hazardous Waste Collection May 13th
On Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the City of New Braunfels and Comal County will host a household hazardous waste collection event at 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels, Prohibited items include: ammunition, explosives, flares, fireworks, compressed natural gas cylinders, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, commercial waste, tires, trash, and electronics. It is advisable to bring drinking water and/or a small snack in case the level of participation extends wait times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Ashley Adami
|Apr 19
|persona
|2
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC