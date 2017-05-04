Household Hazardous Waste Collection May 13th

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the City of New Braunfels and Comal County will host a household hazardous waste collection event at 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels, Prohibited items include: ammunition, explosives, flares, fireworks, compressed natural gas cylinders, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, commercial waste, tires, trash, and electronics. It is advisable to bring drinking water and/or a small snack in case the level of participation extends wait times.

