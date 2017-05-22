Free Mosquito Dunks For Residents

Friday May 19

To help control mosquito populations and combat the threat of Zika, as well as West Nile virus and other mosquito related illnesses, the City of New Braunfels Environmental Services Division is providing free mosquito dunks to City residents. A mosquito dunk contain bacteria toxic only to mosquito larvae, lasts approximately 30 days and treats up to 100 square feet of surface water.

