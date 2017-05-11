FILE - Money, hundred dollar bills,

FILE - Money, hundred dollar bills,

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Police in San Marcos are warning people about a couple of cases of "bank jugging" that occurred in March. Bank jugging happens when suspects target people who have recently withdrawn money from a bank and leave the money in their car as they take care of other errands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 11 Nope 5
New wireless phone service in Schertz!! Apr 24 T-mobile Schertz 1
Marissa escobedo Apr 20 Persona 1
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr '17 SSH former student 71
Stormy Days Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr '17 Lil_biscuit 5
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC