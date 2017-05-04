Driver in deadly crash with church bus in Texas drifted from lane at...

The pickup driver involved in the Texas church bus accident that killed 13 people in March reportedly drove out of his lane at least 60 times before the crash, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board. After reviewing a 14-minute video taken by a witness just before the crash, NTSB reports that the pickup driver crossed the solid white edge line 37 times while traveling northbound to the east, and entered the roadside grass at least five times.

