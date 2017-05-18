Disposable Container Ordinance Not in Effect
Rumors that the Disposable Container Ordinance is back in effect are NOT correct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica fernandez (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Fernandez88
|20
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Confused as well
|22
|we need your opinion on opening our second vie...
|May 16
|pho rio 2
|1
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10)
|May 11
|Nope
|5
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC