Crime 32 mins ago 9:00 p.m.Two armed men rob New Braunfels Walgreens

Two armed men rob New Braunfels Walgreens

Police are searching for two men they believe robbed a Walgreens store on Friday, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. NBPD said the robbery was reported at 9:55 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of Business I-35 S. Witnesses told officers that two men wearing masks entered the store and approached the cashier with weapons displayed.

