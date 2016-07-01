Comal River in New Braunfels on July ...

Comal River in New Braunfels on July 1, 2016.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The fight over whether cans should be allowed on rivers in New Braunfels is still being debated in the court system. Last week, the Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city of New Braunfels, stating the district court "lacked subject-matter jurisdiction" over the city's claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikki melburn May 21 Dog 1
Jessica fernandez (Aug '16) May 19 Fernandez88 20
News Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08) May 19 Confused as well 22
we need your opinion on opening our second vie... May 16 pho rio 2 1
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
News Suspended San Marcos police officer back on duty (Jul '10) May 11 Nope 5
New wireless phone service in Schertz!! Apr 24 T-mobile Schertz 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC