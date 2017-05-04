City Seeks Input On-line for Street Improvement Program
The City invites citizens to provide input on the FY 2017-2018 street improvement program, through an on-line survey, now through May 14th. "We encouraged our citizens to collaborate and participate in decisions," said Public Works Director Greg Malatek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Ashley Adami
|Apr 19
|persona
|2
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC