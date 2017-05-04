City Seeks Input On-line for Street I...

City Seeks Input On-line for Street Improvement Program

19 hrs ago Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City invites citizens to provide input on the FY 2017-2018 street improvement program, through an on-line survey, now through May 14th. "We encouraged our citizens to collaborate and participate in decisions," said Public Works Director Greg Malatek.

New Braunfels, TX

