Budget Survey On-Line

Friday May 12

Citizens who could not attend the May 9th City Budget Input Meeting may take the quick City of New Braunfels FY 2017-18 Budget Input Survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NBCityBudget through May 31st and/or attend public hearings on the budget

