Aggravated Robbery
On May 2nd, 2017, at approximately 9:15pm, the New Braunfels Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Burger King restaurant... On May 2nd, 2017, at approximately 9:15pm, the New Braunfels Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Burger King restaurant located in the 200 block of I-35 North. Initial reports indicate that two males entered the restaurant, they each displayed a handgun to employees and customers, demanded money from the employees, and then they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
