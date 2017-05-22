A Taste of Germany You Can Make at Home
It's a New Braunfels staple and they're keeping the same great food and quality, but under new ownership. Krause's Cafe and Biergarten executive chef Jeremy "Boomer" AcuA a showed us how to make one of their traditional recipes and shared tales of what's to come! Krause's Cafe and Biergarten is at 1-48 South Castell in New Braunfels.
