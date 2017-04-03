World War One Centennial Commemoration Activities
The United States entered World War One on April 6, 1917, and as part of the nationwide Centennial Commemoration, the Sophienburg Museum and Archives and the City of New Braunfels have partnered to honor the occasion with special events and activities. A Remembrance Day Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 6th, on the Main Plaza.
