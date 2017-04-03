World War One Centennial Commemoratio...

World War One Centennial Commemoration Activities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: City of New Braunfels

The United States entered World War One on April 6, 1917, and as part of the nationwide Centennial Commemoration, the Sophienburg Museum and Archives and the City of New Braunfels have partnered to honor the occasion with special events and activities. A Remembrance Day Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 6th, on the Main Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar '17 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb '17 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb '17 Real talk 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC