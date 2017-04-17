Wife of church bus driver killed in Texas crash found dead
The following 13 victims involved in March's fatal bus crash near Garner State Park have been identified by the Department of Public Safety. The following 13 victims involved in March's fatal bus crash near Garner State Park have been identified by the Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar '17
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar '17
|Here i go again
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC