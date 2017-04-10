Westside Community Center/NBU Earth D...

Westside Community Center/NBU Earth Day Event

The Westside Community Center is partnering with New Braunfels Utilities for a special Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. "This is going to be a terrific family-friendly and, more importantly, Earth friendly event," said WCC Outreach Coordinator, JenniferHernandez. "A variety of educational activities and opportunities will be available for families to enjoy while learning about conservation andprotecting the Earth and our community.

