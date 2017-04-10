Westside Community Center/NBU Earth Day Event
The Westside Community Center is partnering with New Braunfels Utilities for a special Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. "This is going to be a terrific family-friendly and, more importantly, Earth friendly event," said WCC Outreach Coordinator, JenniferHernandez. "A variety of educational activities and opportunities will be available for families to enjoy while learning about conservation andprotecting the Earth and our community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar '17
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar '17
|Jeff
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC