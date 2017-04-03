Uvalde County DA: Investigation into ...

Uvalde County DA: Investigation into fatal bus crash could take 2

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A major collision has shut down Highway 83 near Garner State Park, the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office announced and news outlets are reporting multiple fatalities. A major collision has shut down Highway 83 near Garner State Park, the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office announced and news outlets are reporting multiple fatalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stormy Days Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 5
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Massage Mar '17 Here i go again 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar '17 Jeff 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Comal County was issued at April 10 at 2:25PM CDT

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC