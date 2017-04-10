Truck driver in fatal church bus cras...

Truck driver in fatal church bus crash took pills and had marijuana in his truck, affidavit states

Jack Dillon Young, the 20-year-old man whose pickup smashed head-on into a church bus last month, killing 13 people in Concan, Texas, was using prescription pills and had marijuana in his truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit for a search warrant.

