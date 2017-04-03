Toddler death investigation currently...

Toddler death investigation currently underway

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office and the New Braunfels Police Department are jointly investigating the death of a sixteen month old child who resided in the 400 block of Ski Lodge Road in McQueeney, Texas. On April 4th 2017 at about 630PM, Guadalupe County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Ski Lodge Road for a medical emergency.

