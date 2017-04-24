The Mavericks Detail New Fall Tour Dates
Nearly 30 years into their genre-bending career, the Mavericks are getting a fresh start in 2017. After parting ways with their old record label to a start a label of their own, Mono Mundo Recordings, the Raul Malo-led band released their ninth studio album Brand New Day last month and are now preparing to head out on a 40-date tour of North America in support of it.
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Mon
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Ashley Adami
|Apr 19
|persona
|2
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
