The Mavericks Detail New Fall Tour Dates

Nearly 30 years into their genre-bending career, the Mavericks are getting a fresh start in 2017. After parting ways with their old record label to a start a label of their own, Mono Mundo Recordings, the Raul Malo-led band released their ninth studio album Brand New Day last month and are now preparing to head out on a 40-date tour of North America in support of it.

