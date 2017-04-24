The Mavericks Detail New Fall Tour Dates

The Mavericks Detail New Fall Tour Dates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RollingStone

Nearly 30 years into their genre-bending career, the Mavericks are getting a fresh start in 2017. After parting ways with their old record label to a start a label of their own, Mono Mundo Recordings, the Raul Malo-led band released their ninth studio album Brand New Day last month and are now preparing to head out on a 40-date tour of North America in support of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New wireless phone service in Schertz!! Mon T-mobile Schertz 1
Marissa escobedo Apr 20 Persona 1
Ashley Adami Apr 19 persona 2
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr 12 SSH former student 71
Stormy Days Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar '17 Locotime247 15
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC