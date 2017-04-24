Temporary Closure of Westside Community Center

The Westside Community Center and Westside Branch of the New Braunfels Public Library will be closed to the public from Tuesday, May 2nd through Monday, May 8th to allow for replacement of the gymnasium floor. The library will reopen on Tuesday, May 9 th for regular hours, but the WCC gym will remain closed to the public for another two weeks and reopen on Monday, May 22 nd .

