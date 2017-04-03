Target store in Texas testing out breastfeeding space Read Story Shawna Reding

Target store in Texas testing out bre...

Target store in Texas testing out breastfeeding space

Saturday Apr 1

A Target store in New Braunfels, Texas is testing out a "breastfeeding space" that currently sits in the baby section of the store. Hannah Castillo posted a public photo of the "feeding station" to Facebook on March 28. Since its posting, it has garnered over 18,000 reactions and nearly 40,000 shares.

Comments made yesterday: 23,934

