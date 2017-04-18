Street Limited Overlay Resurfacing Beginning
The City of New Braunfels has announced that potential traffic delays are expected on the following streets while they are being resurfaced as part of the City's yearly maintenance program: The limited overlay project is completed in two phases. The first phase includes applying oil and small rock to the surface, and the second phase consists of the application of asphalt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar '17
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar '17
|Here i go again
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC