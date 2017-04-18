Street Limited Overlay Resurfacing Be...

Street Limited Overlay Resurfacing Beginning

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels has announced that potential traffic delays are expected on the following streets while they are being resurfaced as part of the City's yearly maintenance program: The limited overlay project is completed in two phases. The first phase includes applying oil and small rock to the surface, and the second phase consists of the application of asphalt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr 12 SSH former student 71
Stormy Days Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 5
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar '17 LMC 1
Massage Mar '17 Here i go again 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC