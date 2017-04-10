San Antonio Street Bridge Rail Repair

San Antonio Street Bridge Rail Repair

Monday Apr 10 Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels has announced that drivers on the San Antonio Street Bridge will experience temporary traffic delays beginning Tuesday, April 11th through Thursday, April 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be alternating lane closures which will be controlled by flagmen and the work is expected to be completed within the indicated times, weather and other factors permitting.

