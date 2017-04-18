Lark Mason Associates achieves over $...

Lark Mason Associates achieves over $1.65 million for Asian works of art

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Lark Mason Associates ' online auction of Asian Works of Art concluded on April 18th with an impressive result totaling over $1,650,000 for 66 lots selling out of 84 offered. The sale was previewed in their New Braunfels, Texas and New York City showrooms during Asia Week New York and was open for bidding in March and April on the iGavelauctions platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Adami 6 hr persona 2
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr 12 SSH former student 71
Stormy Days Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 1
Friday (May '16) Apr 4 Lil_biscuit 5
News Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08) Mar 21 Locotime247 15
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar '17 LMC 1
Massage Mar '17 Here i go again 1
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC