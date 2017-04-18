Lark Mason Associates achieves over $1.65 million for Asian works of art

Lark Mason Associates ' online auction of Asian Works of Art concluded on April 18th with an impressive result totaling over $1,650,000 for 66 lots selling out of 84 offered. The sale was previewed in their New Braunfels, Texas and New York City showrooms during Asia Week New York and was open for bidding in March and April on the iGavelauctions platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.