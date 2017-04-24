Fire Department Accepting Applications for Bedside Fire Alarm Program
The New Braunfels Fire Department has announced the release of applications for the new, pilot Bedside Fire Alarm Program that provides free ADA-compliant fire alarms to eligible New Braunfels residents who are hearing impaired. The City was awarded grant funds from the Community Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grant from State Farm to implement the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New wireless phone service in Schertz!!
|Apr 24
|T-mobile Schertz
|1
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Ashley Adami
|Apr 19
|persona
|2
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|Stormy Days
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Locotime247
|15
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC