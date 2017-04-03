Editorial: Too close to home
If you wanted to get to the small town of Concan, Texas from Charlottetown, P.E.I., you could count on being on the road for at least 41 hours, punching in some 4,367.2 kilometres in all, a good chunk of it on I-81 south. It's hard to estimate how many verses of "Ninety-nine Bottles of Beer on the Wall" you would have to sing, or how many times the kids would ask, "Are we there yet?" From Sydney, Cape Breton? Forty-four hours and 4,674.2 km.
