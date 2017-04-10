DIY Rain Barrel Workshop

Monday Apr 10

New Braunfels Utilities will be providing fixtures and fittings for what is predicted to be another successful DIY rain barrel event on Thursday, April 13th at Westside Community Center from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own 32gallon, heavy duty trash can or other large container work on in conjunction with the demonstration. All other necessary fittings and materials will be provided FREE of charge to complete the project.

