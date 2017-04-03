District 1 Community Forum April 18th

On Tuesday, April 18th, beginning at 6:00 p.m., District 1 City Councilmember George Green will host a Community Forum at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Avenue. Featured at the meeting will be presentations by City of New Braunfels City Attorney Valeria Acevedo and New Braunfels Utilities CEO Ian Taylor.

