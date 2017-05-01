City Urges Caution Due to Cat Testing Positive for Rabies
The City of New Braunfels Animal Services Division has received a positive report of rabies from a stray cat for the second time this year. The cat was picked up on April 21st from the 1600 block of Independence Drive in New Braunfels and sent for testing The positive rabies results were received April 27th.
