City Hosts 2nd Annual Budget Input Meeting on May 9th and Online Budget Survey

The City of New Braunfels will host its 2nd Annual City Budget Input Meeting on Tuesday, May 9th in the Tejas Room located at the New Braunfels City Hall, beginning at 6:00 p.m. City hall is located at 550 Landa Street. "Good government listens," New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said.

