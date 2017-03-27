Blotter 30 minutes ago - VICTORIA - Mary Lacaze Gilbreath, 59, of...
Mary Lacaze Gilbreath, 59, of Victoria, by officers March 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case. - VICTORIA - A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 29 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and theft of property less than $750.
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb '17
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb '17
|Real talk
|1
