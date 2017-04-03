All bus passengers in church van crash were wearing seat belts, NTSB...
Marilee White, left, with sister Jaime White react outside First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, after several people who attended the church died in a two vehicle collision Wednesday, March 29, 2017. UVALDE, Texas - The National Transportation Safety Board gave its final on-location briefing Monday, signifying the completion of the on-scene investigation that killed 13 in Uvalde County last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy Days
|Tue
|Lil_biscuit
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Tue
|Lil_biscuit
|5
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Fire at Gary Job Corps (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Locotime247
|15
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar '17
|Jeff
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC